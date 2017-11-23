Yandex metrika counter

Elmar Mammadyarov: The referee was unfair to Qarabag

"Removal of Rashad Sadikhov is considered erroneous."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, member of the AFFA Executive Committee Elmar Mammadyarov commented on the events that took place during the Qarabag-Chelsea match, Haqqin.Az reports.

"Qarabag played well," the minister told Sport24.az. "Unfortunately, the referee made an unfair decision. Removal of Rashad Sadikhov is considered erroneous. But I do not think that three red cards in three matches were shown to the Qarabag players on purpose."

"Qarabag's participation in the Champions League  serves Azerbaijan's foreign policy. The whole world  watches the Qarabag matches. This is very good for us. The game demonstrated by  Qarabag shows that Azerbaijani football is developing."

