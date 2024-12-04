Elon Musk announces impending de facto bankruptcy of US
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023.
American entrepreneur and founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, said that the United States is approaching actual bankruptcy, News.az reports citing Reuters.
This is how the businessman reacted to the forecast of the upcoming growth of the country's public debt.
The day before, the Ministry of Finance made a not very optimistic statement. The agency noted that the U.S. government debt rose to $36 million at the end of November 2024. And it became a record.
However, the forecast for the future turned out to be even worse. The US Treasury predicts that by 2029 the country's public debt will amount to 131.7% of GDP. This, Musk is sure, speaks volumes.
"America is approaching actual bankruptcy," the businessman wrote on social networks.
