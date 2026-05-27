IRGC Navy threatens to turn Iran’s coastline into ‘graveyard for aggressors’

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps official says a renewed war with the United States is unlikely but warned Iran stands ready to repel any attack, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“The possibility of war is low because of the enemy’s weakness, but the armed forces are lying in wait,” said Mohammad Akbarzadeh, deputy political chief of the IRGC Navy.

“Do not doubt we will turn the area from Chabahar to Mahshahr into a graveyard for aggressors,” he said, naming locations at each end of Iran’s lengthy southern coast.

News.Az