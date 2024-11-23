Yandex metrika counter

Elon Musk is the richest person in history

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is officially the richest he’s ever been (and the wealthiest person ever)with a net worth of $334.3 billion, News.az reports citing Forbes.

Musk, planet’s richest person, grew much richer as shares of the Musk-led publicly traded electric vehicle company Tesla soared after the election win of Musk’s close ally Donald Trump.

News.Az 

