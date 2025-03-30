Elon Musk received an invitation from the CIA to discuss improving government efficiency

CIA Director John Ratcliffe is set to meet with Elon Musk on Monday to discuss improving government efficiency at the agency.

Mr. Ratcliffe shared his plans on X, reposting independent journalist Catherine Herridge, who first published news of the visit, News.Az reported via The Washington Times.

The meeting with the CIA comes amid concerns about how Mr. Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency may help trim the spy agencies’ workforce.

Asked at a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing last week about DOGE’s impact, Mr. Ratcliffe said DOGE had not yet had any effect at CIA.

“Given the fact that as of this date, no one from DOGE has been on the CIA campus and I’ve had no direct communication with DOGE other than conversations with Elon Musk at Cabinet meetings, I would say the impact is zero,” Mr. Ratcliffe said at the hearing.

Mr. Musk, however, is no stranger to the intelligence community.

For example, the National Reconnaissance Office, which oversees America’s spy satellites, said last week it launched its new NROL-69 mission aboard a rocket from Mr. Musk’s SpaceX. The NRO said the mission represented its first launch with SpaceX for a government program that is “aimed at ensuring continued assured access to space for national security missions.”

Intelligence community personnel are unsure of how exactly the Trump administration’s efforts to downsize government bloat may affect their jobs and their agencies’ broader workforce development and retention efforts.

