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President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is already recognized globally as a middle power

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President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is already recognized globally as a middle power
Photo: AZERTAC

“Our international relations are very extensive. The number of countries wishing to cooperate with Azerbaijan is increasing year after year,” President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting dedicated to agricultural issues on Monday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“We enjoy a very high reputation on a global scale and a very positive image. Azerbaijan is already recognized globally as a middle power, and companies from many countries want to cooperate with us in various fields,” the head of state added.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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