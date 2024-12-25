+ ↺ − 16 px

American entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk may become the next president of the United States, News.az reports citing Lenta.Ru .

His chances were assessed in a conversation with REN TV channel by American political scientist, retired lieutenant colonel Earl Rasmussen.He noted that if the businessman wanted to, he could lead the United States. However, to do this, he needs to take part in political life and receive recommendations from the party or become an independent candidate and receive the support of the majority of voters, Rasmussen added.The expert also pointed out Musk's personal qualities. In particular, he called the entrepreneur "clingy and cunning" with a "strong audience".Previously elected US President Donald Trump said that Elon Musk would not be able to replace him as head of state, since the entrepreneur was born in the capital of the Republic of South Africa (South Africa), Pretoria. The American constitution does not allow citizens born outside the United States to run for president.

