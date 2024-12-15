Elon Musk's mother shares insights into his connection with Barron Trump
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
Elon Musk and Barron Trump may be forging a budding friendship.During a Thursday appearance on Fox Business, Maye Musk, the billionaire’s mother, shared that the two connected over Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago, News.Az reports citing the Yahoo.
Their conversation revolved around one of Musk’s favorite topics: interplanetary colonization.
“At the Thanksgiving dinner, Barron and Elon were talking planets,” she said. “[Barron’s] 18-years-old. They were discussing all the different planets and why Mars is the best place to start a new civilization. And I was very impressed with him, too.”
The elder Musk also detailed her son’s increasingly chummy relationship with Donald Trump.
Since Musk emerged as a key backer of Trump’s campaign in the run-up to his election victory, the two have made many public appearances together: At a SpaceX rocket launch, meetings with world leaders, and even a UFC match.
Trump has also made Musk an ostensibly unofficial administration figure, naming him to head the thus-nonexistent Department of Government Efficiency.
“They do get along well,” Maye Musk remarked, adding: “I think Trump just likes someone he can completely trust who doesn’t have any alternative motives.”
Musk also expressed her approval of the politics of her son’s newfound friend.
“I think Trump just wants everything to be honest and open so that you know where your tax dollars are going. He’s not going to be mean to people,” she said. “I think we’re all going to be happier.”
Musk joined her son in spending Thanksgiving at Trump’s resort and residence in Palm Beach, Florida. She said brushing shoulders with the Trump family was a positive experience.
“Everyone is delightful, kind, sweet, generous, interesting and soft-spoken, which is interesting because, as politicians, you can talk loud,” she said. “And I’ve met Melania. I’m looking forward to spending more time with her, too.”