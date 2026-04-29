Ground drone rescues 77-year-old woman in dramatic four-hour operation near Lyman - VIDEO
- 29 Apr 2026 14:00
- 29 Apr 2026 14:19
- 1057169
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/ground-drone-rescues-77-year-old-woman-in-dramatic-four-hour-operation-near-lyman-video Copied
Photo: The Irish Sun
Video released by Ukraine’s Third Army Corps shows a four-hour rescue in Lyman, where a 77-year-old woman was saved by an autonomous vehicle after being spotted by drone pilots. The ground drone carried a blanket and a note reading: “Grandma, sit down!”, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.