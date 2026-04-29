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Ground drone rescues 77-year-old woman in dramatic four-hour operation near Lyman - VIDEO

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Ground drone rescues 77-year-old woman in dramatic four-hour operation near Lyman - VIDEO
Photo: The Irish Sun

Video released by Ukraine’s Third Army Corps shows a four-hour rescue in Lyman, where a 77-year-old woman was saved by an autonomous vehicle after being spotted by drone pilots. The ground drone carried a blanket and a note reading: “Grandma, sit down!”, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.


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