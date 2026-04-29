Musk vs. Sam Altman: Elon seeks $150 billion to "save charity"

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Elon Musk is set to return to the witness stand as a high-profile trial over the future of OpenAI continues in a federal court in California.

Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015, is suing the company over its transition from a nonprofit to a for-profit structure. He argues that the shift undermined its original mission to develop artificial intelligence responsibly for the benefit of humanity, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

During earlier testimony, Musk sharply criticized the decision led by Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to create a profit-driven entity in 2019. He warned that allowing such changes could erode trust in charitable organizations more broadly.

OpenAI, however, has defended its structure, saying the move was necessary to secure funding, computing power, and top talent in a highly competitive AI industry. The company’s legal team argues that Musk’s lawsuit is driven by his desire to influence or control the organization, rather than concerns over safety.

The case highlights a growing rift between Musk and Altman, who were once collaborators in building OpenAI. The company now faces increasing competition from other AI firms while also exploring a potential future public offering.

Musk is seeking $150 billion in damages, with any awarded funds directed to OpenAI’s charitable arm. He is also asking the court to restore the organization’s nonprofit status and remove current leadership.

The trial continues this week, with Musk expected to face cross-examination from OpenAI’s legal team as the dispute over the direction of one of the world’s most influential AI companies unfolds.

News.Az