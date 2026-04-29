Iranian rial hits new low against dollar

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The Iranian rial has declined to a new record low against the US dollar, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to currency-tracking websites Bonbast and AlanChand, the rial was trading at approximately 1.80 million rials per dollar on the black market.

At the end of February, when the war began, one dollar was valued at around 1.70 million rials.

Although Iran maintains several official fixed exchange rates, platforms such as Bonbast and AlanChand are widely regarded as key indicators of the unofficial market rate.

News.Az