Poland plans joint drone production with Ukraine

Speaking on defense cooperation initiatives, Tomczyk said Ukraine provides a unique environment for evaluating military technologies because of its direct exposure to active warfare. He explained that Poland envisions a two-stage process: first testing equipment at domestic training grounds, followed by trials under battlefield conditions in Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The deputy minister said this approach allows for a clear assessment of what performs effectively in modern warfare and what does not.

Beyond testing, Poland is also considering joint drone production with Ukraine on Polish territory. Tomczyk noted that such cooperation would depend on a mutually beneficial model that satisfies both sides.

He also highlighted existing cooperation between Polish defense companies, such as WB Electronics, and Ukrainian partners, suggesting that technological exchange could be expanded further.

The proposal comes as Poland increases its focus on unmanned systems, drawing lessons from Ukraine’s extensive use of drones in its defense against Russia. Polish leadership has previously emphasized the importance of adapting to modern battlefield realities shaped by drone warfare.

The broader cooperation discussions are linked to upcoming regional defense and reconstruction forums, where Ukraine’s wartime experience continues to influence NATO allies and defense industries.

Ukraine’s battlefield innovations have also attracted attention from other NATO members, with military exercises increasingly incorporating lessons from ongoing drone warfare operations.