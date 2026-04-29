Germany arrests suspect for spying on Ukraine aid and drones

Germany arrests suspect for spying on Ukraine aid and drones

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German authorities have arrested a suspect accused of spying for Russia and gathering sensitive information related to military activities and Ukraine aid, prosecutors said.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office identified the suspect as Sergej K., a Kazakh citizen, who was detained on April 28 following an investigation into alleged contacts with Russian intelligence over several months, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

According to prosecutors, the suspect shared details about Germany’s military support for Ukraine, as well as information on the country’s defense industry, including companies involved in drone and robotics development.

Authorities said he also sent photographs of public buildings in Berlin and images of military convoys traveling on highways, including those linked to NATO forces.

Investigators allege that the suspect went further by identifying potential targets for sabotage and offering to recruit additional individuals for espionage-related activities.

The arrest comes amid heightened concerns in Germany over foreign intelligence operations and possible sabotage efforts tied to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Officials say security services have stepped up monitoring and enforcement actions in recent months as part of broader efforts to counter espionage threats.

News.Az