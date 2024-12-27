Elon Musk says US may face bankruptcy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States may actually go bankrupt if it does not change the situation with the increase of its national debt, businessman Elon Musk said on the X social network, News.az reports.

"We either fix this or go de facto bankrupt," the businessman said in a comment on the regulated exchange and prediction market Kalshi’s publication on the state debt level.The US national debt for the first time climbed above $36 trillion on November 15.

News.Az