Elon Musk says US may face bankruptcy
The United States may actually go bankrupt if it does not change the situation with the increase of its national debt, businessman Elon Musk said on the X social network, News.az reports."We either fix this or go de facto bankrupt," the businessman said in a comment on the regulated exchange and prediction market Kalshi’s publication on the state debt level.
The US national debt for the first time climbed above $36 trillion on November 15.