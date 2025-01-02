Elon Musk suggests New Orleans attack and Vegas blast could be linked

+ ↺ − 16 px

He suggests the Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas and the New Orleans attack, both which happened earlier today, perhaps could be "linked in some way".Musk earlier said the Las Vegas explosion, which killed the driver and injured seven people, was caused by "very large fireworks" or a bomb carried in the Cybertruck, and is "unrelated to the vehicle itself".President Biden gave a press conference not long ago and said there is no link between the New Orleans attack and Vegas Cybertruck blast yet.

