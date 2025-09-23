Elon Musk’s father accused of child sexual abuse

+ ↺ − 16 px

Errol Musk, the father of tech billionaire Elon Musk, has been accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren since 1993, an investigation by The New York Times found, News.Az reports.

The outlet suggested that these allegations could explain why the entrepreneur, who briefly served as an adviser to the second Trump administration, seldom talks about his father – and that members of Elon Musk’s family have reached out for support, leading him to sometimes intervene.

Errol Musk dismissed the claims reported by the Times outright, telling the publication they were “nonsense” and “false.”

Based on personal letters, emails, and interviews with family members, the Times reported that Errol Musk, who has at least nine children and stepchildren and has been married three times, “maintains a powerful grip over much of the family.”

Elon Musk did not respond to requests for comment from the publication.

According to court records, personal correspondence, social workers, and interviews with family members, the Times noted that the earliest allegation against Errol Musk dates back to 1993, when his four-year-old stepdaughter told relatives he had touched her at the family home.

A decade later, the stepdaughter said she caught him sniffing her dirty underwear, the Times reported, adding that some family members have also accused him of abusing two of his daughters and a stepson.

Composite images of Elon Musk as a child and adult accompany the story.

The making of Elon Musk: how did his childhood in apartheid South Africa shape him?

The outlet reported that three separate law enforcement investigations were opened, citing police and court records as well as family members’ accounts. Two of the inquiries ended without action, while the outcome of the third investigation remains unclear.

“There was no evidence because this is nonsense,” Errol Musk told the Times, insisting that “the reports are false.” He accused family members of “putting the children up to say false things” and alleged that they were attempting to extort Elon, his eldest son.

On the rare occasions when Elon Musk has discussed his father, he has described a strained relationship. He told Rolling Stone in 2017 that his father had done “almost every evil thing you could possibly think of.”

The profile notes that Musk went to live with his father at age 10 while his younger siblings, Kimbal and Tosca, remained with their mother.

“I felt sorry for my father, because my mother had all three kids. He seemed very sad and lonely by himself. So I thought, ‘I can be company,’” he said.

He added, “I didn’t really understand at the time what kind of person he was … It was not a good idea.”

Without providing specifics, he told the publication, “My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil. He will plan evil.”

News.Az