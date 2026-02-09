Embassy: JD Vance's visit highlights U.S.-Azerbaijan ties
Photo credit: flagsusa.com
This week, Vice President JD Vance will travel to Azerbaijan, representing the highest-ranking US visit to the country in years, according to a statement from the US Embassy, News.Az reports.
"The Vice President’s visit reflects the strength of the U.S.-Azerbaijan relationship and our shared commitment to expanding cooperation and advancing peace and stability in the South Caucasus," the Embassy posted on X.
J.D. Vance will visit Azerbaijan on February 10–11.
By Ulviyya Salmanli