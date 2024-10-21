Embassy reveals reasons behind Russia-North Korea co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Ambassador to Seoul Georgy Zinoviev said at a meeting in the South Korean Foreign Ministry that cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang is not directed against Seoul, said the Russian embassy, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"Zinoviev emphasized that cooperation between Russia and North Korea is carried out within the framework of international law and is not directed against the security interests of South Korea," the statement said.Earlier, South Korean diplomats reported that First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong Kyun had met with the Russian ambassador . "During the conversation, Kim Hong Kyun outlined the position of the South Korean government on the issue of the transfer of North Korean servicemen to the territory of Russia for further participation in hostilities in Ukraine," the embassy said. Moscow has already repeatedly denied the allegations about the supposed transfer of the North Korean troops.The South Korean Foreign Ministry said that Kim Hong Kyun, in particular, warned that Seoul, along with the international community, would "respond with all available measures to actions that pose a threat to its core security interests."On October 10, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that media allegations about the participation of Korean People's Army soldiers in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine were nothing but another fake. On October 19, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin admitted that he was unable to confirm the Ukrainian versions about the presence of North Korean troops in the zone of Russia's special military operation.

News.Az