Embraer plans production boost after surge in jet orders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer is preparing to significantly increase jet production after a sharp rise in global demand for its regional aircraft, according to the company’s top commercial executive.

Embraer aims to restore annual deliveries to around 100 commercial jets within the next two years — a nearly 30% increase compared with last year’s output of 78 aircraft. The target would return production to pre-pandemic levels, with further growth likely if current demand remains strong, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“The first goal is to get back to 100 deliveries, but with the demand we see and recent sales results, we may have to go beyond that,” said Arjan Meijer, CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, in comments ahead of the Airline Economics conference in Dublin.

The company recorded a major sales breakthrough in 2025, with its E2 jet series outperforming Airbus’s A220 by a ratio of three to one. Embraer secured 131 net E2 orders, including major deals with All Nippon Airways and LATAM, marking a significant gain in the competitive regional jet market.

Despite geopolitical uncertainty, Meijer said airline demand remains resilient as carriers continue replacing fleets that were kept in service longer during the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that Embraer does not currently see signs of weakening demand.

Supply chain disruptions that previously slowed aircraft production are also easing. Meijer stated that shortages involving engines and aerostructures are improving, and that U.S. engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney has largely overcome maintenance bottlenecks affecting Embraer’s E2 program. The number of Embraer aircraft grounded due to engine maintenance delays has dropped to single digits, with expectations that the issue will be fully resolved by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Embraer is taking a cautious approach to launching a next-generation aircraft platform. Rather than rushing into a new jet program, the company is focusing on advancing technologies that could support future designs.

“A new platform is a major decision. We are looking at all options and will move carefully,” Meijer said.

Reports also suggest Embraer may soon announce an agreement to assemble aircraft in India, though the company declined to comment on ongoing negotiations.

With orders rising and production stabilizing, Embraer appears positioned for a new phase of growth in the global regional aviation market.

News.Az