Emergency shelter opens in Waianae as Maili wildfire prompts evacuations

A brush fire that broke out Monday afternoon on Oahu’s West Side has forced evacuations in the Maili area and prompted emergency response teams to open a shelter in Waianae for displaced residents.

The fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. and quickly spread, burning approximately 95 acres by evening, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

As of 7:30 p.m., the Honolulu Fire Department reported the blaze was 75% contained.

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Emergency Management (DEM) issued an evacuation order around 3:30 p.m. Though active evacuations ceased by 6:53 p.m., officials urged residents to stay clear of the affected area as road closures remain in place.

Authorities said evacuated residents should not return home until further notice. The emergency shelter in Waianae will remain open for those in need of assistance.

