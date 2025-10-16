Energy access issue goes to foreground — Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reckless steps of some Western elites led to fuel accessibility, rather than energy resources quality, comes to the foreground, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Business and expert circles more and more often express an opinion that the world enters the epoch of energy realism. Reckless, I would say, irresponsive steps of some Western elites led to the very access to fuel and energy, availability of networks and pipelines and installed capacity of energy systems playing increasingly more significant role, and not the parameters of the energy transition or a comparison of emissions from different kinds of fuel coming to the foreground," the head of state said.

The 8th Russian Energy Week international forum is being held in Moscow from October 15 to 17. TASS is the information partner of the forum.

