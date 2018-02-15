Energy minister talks on Azerbaijan’s oil and gas strategy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's oil and gas strategy is to continue to remain a reliable partner, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

Shahbazov made the remarks at a press conference in Baku Feb. 15 following the Fourth Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, Trend reports.

He added that Azerbaijan for many years has proved itself as an oil country.

"However, after the implementation of such a giant project as the Southern Gas Corridor, Azerbaijan is becoming a big producer and exporter of gas to Europe and is becoming famous as a gas country,” Shahbazov said. “Gas compared to oil is a more environmentally friendly product and the need for it, including in Europe, is growing. Taking into account this and Azerbaijan’s rich natural resources, gas export is a priority for the country."

He added that Azerbaijan has proved itself as a reliable partner and its strategy is to continue to remain such a partner.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and provides for the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

At the initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of the Shah Deniz Stage 2, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

News.Az

