Recycling of industrial and household waste is an important step for environmental protection and waste reduction.

Azerbaijan has faced challenges in waste management due to its rapidly growing economy and urbanization. Historically, waste disposal methods like landfilling have been more common than recycling. However, there have been initiatives to promote recycling and sustainable waste management.

The Azerbaijani government has been working on introducing laws and regulations to promote recycling and waste management. This includes measures to encourage recycling practices and to regulate waste disposal.

Increasing public awareness about the importance of recycling and waste management has been a focus. Campaigns and educational programs have been conducted to inform citizens about the benefits of recycling and how they can participate.

Azerbaijan also started to recycle construction waste in Aghdam in 2023. Construction waste generated during the occupation in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district will be recycled and used in construction work. With this initiative, Azerbaijan to reach zero waste in liberated territories.

The UNEP assessment mission was sent to liberated lands to provide international support in eliminating environmental damage in the country. For construction and demolition waste management, laboratory analyses were carried out on samples taken from the territories of Shusha and Agdam, and they were determined suitable for use in construction after their processing.

Recycling of construction waste began in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil, as well. Processing of construction waste generated during the restoration and reconstruction of Gorovlu village in Jabrayil district has been launched, in 2023. For this purpose, construction waste processing equipment has been installed in the district.

The processing results in materials that can be effectively used in roadbed construction, concrete works, and foundation filling works.

This approach allows waste to be recycled without taking it to a landfill, and also contributes to the rational use of natural resources, reducing their negative impact on the environment and saving financial resources.

Efforts have been made to develop recycling infrastructure, such as establishing recycling facilities and collection points. This includes investments in sorting and processing facilities for recyclable materials.

Azerbaijan has collaborated with international organizations and partners to improve waste management practices, including recycling. This cooperation may involve sharing knowledge, technology transfer, and financial assistance.

Azerbaijan established the "Tamiz Shahar" Open Joint Stock Company to protect Azerbaijan's natural resources and quickly solve cleaning and sanitation problems in cities and towns.

The most important step in proper waste management is sorting. Sorting solid household waste and developing a recycling business is one of the main requirements of the modern era. Paper, glass, plastic, metal, and other raw materials suitable for recycling are separated from the general mass and sent to recycling facilities as a result of sorting at the Balakhani Solid Household Waste Sorting Plant, which can receive 200,000 tons of waste annually.

In addition to reducing the total amount of waste, it forms a cheap raw material base for the Balakhani Industrial Park creates favorable conditions for the establishment of recycling in the country, saves natural resources and energy, and creates new jobs. As a result of this activity, the reduction of the negative impact of waste on the environment is of particular importance.

Encouraging involvement from the private sector in recycling initiatives has been another approach. This could include partnerships with businesses for recycling programs or incentives for companies to adopt sustainable practices.

Continued commitment from both the government and society will be essential for further progress in recycling and waste management in Azerbaijan.

