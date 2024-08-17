Envoy: Iran and Russia stand against clash of civilizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, has stated that both Iran and Russia oppose the clash of civilizations and advocate for the respect of all civilizations, News.Az reports citing IRNA .

Jalali made the remarks at the 9th Caspian Media Forum in Astrakhan, Russia, on Saturday.He addressed the concept of clash of civilizations predicated on the notion of one civilization's superiority, emphasizing that nations like the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation reject such views.Jalali highlighted that nations with rich, ancient cultures advocate for intercultural dialogue and respect for all civilizations, asserting that no civilization should be subjected to insult.While criticizing the recent events at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Iranian envoy to Russia said, “What happened in the Paris Olympics is worth considering. One day Christianity is insulted, the next day Islam is insulted, the next day the Prophet of Islam and the next day the Quran is insulted. Such issues have been theorized in the issue of the clash of civilizations.”Referring to the consequences of a unipolar world and the genocide in Gaza, he said that Iran and Russia oppose such issues, noting that the architects of a war of civilizations bear responsibility for the massacre in Gaza.He emphasized that the media should strategize towards establishing a multipolar world and asserted that the Caspian field does not require the involvement of extra-regional powers.In his concluding remarks, Jalali highlighted the strengthening ties between Iran and Russia, noting that under the administration of the late Ebrahim Raisi, Iran-Russia relations significantly broadened, assuring that Iran will maintain and develop its relations with Russia and other neighboring nations with its new government.Representatives from the Caspian Sea littoral states, as well as delegations from Moldova and Uzbekistan, participated in the one-day conference on Saturday.The Caspian Media Forum, which is held annually, has become a platform for strengthening dialogue and cooperation among media professionals in the Caspian region.

