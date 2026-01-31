Epstein files released by DOJ reference Trump, Musk, Bill Gates

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Justice Department has released more than three million pages of documents from federal investigations into Jeffrey Epstein, with newly disclosed files referencing Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and other high-profile figures.

The latest tranche includes draft emails written by Epstein that contain unverified and disputed claims, particularly involving Gates. According to the documents, Epstein alleged in emails written to himself in July 2013 that Gates contracted a sexually transmitted disease during a visit to Epstein’s private island, Little Saint James, and sought antibiotics without his wife’s knowledge, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The emails, addressed to “Bill,” were never confirmed as having been sent and do not establish that the events described actually occurred. In one draft, Epstein claimed Gates asked him to obtain antibiotics that could be provided “surreptitiously” amid fears of an STD. Epstein also wrote that he had been drawn into what he described as “morally inappropriate” and “ethically unsound” actions.

A spokesperson for Gates strongly denied the allegations, calling them “absolutely absurd and completely false.” Gates has previously acknowledged meeting Epstein but has said the relationship was a “huge mistake.”

The released files also contain email exchanges between Epstein and Musk discussing potential meetings. In a November 2012 email, Epstein asked Musk about sending a helicopter to his island. Musk replied that he would need two seats for himself and his then-partner, actress Tallulah Riley, and asked about the timing of social events on the island.

In a separate December 2013 email, Musk wrote that he would be in the British Virgin Islands and asked whether there was “a good time to visit” Epstein’s island. Epstein responded that there was “always space.” The documents do not confirm that any visit took place.

The files also include documents referencing Trump, though no new specific allegations were detailed in the latest release. Trump has previously said he cut ties with Epstein years before Epstein’s arrest.

The documents form part of more than three million pages released from federal investigations into Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. US officials stressed that the materials include raw, unverified information gathered during investigations and do not constitute findings of fact.

The release is expected to fuel renewed public scrutiny of Epstein’s network and the extent of his contacts with political, business and technology leaders, even as those named continue to deny wrongdoing.

