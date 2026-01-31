Cuba declares international emergency over US tariff threats

In a post on X, Rodríguez said the Cuban people, supported by international solidarity, view the current actions of the United States government as an “unusual and extraordinary threat” originating wholly or substantially from what he described as the “U.S. anti-Cuban neo-fascist right wing,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the foreign minister, the threat goes beyond Cuba, endangering the national security and foreign policy of all countries, as well as international peace and security. He added that such actions also threaten the survival of humanity amid growing nuclear risks and the accelerating impacts of climate change.

Trump signed the executive order on Thursday, warning that tariffs could be imposed on any goods entering the United States from countries that sell or supply oil to Cuba.