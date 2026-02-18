Epstein files reveal Middle East power network push

+ ↺ − 16 px

Newly released U.S. Justice Department documents suggest financier Jeffrey Epstein attempted to build a network of political and business contacts across the Middle East, with fallout already affecting major regional companies.

The most significant impact so far has been the resignation of the chief executive of Dubai-based ports giant DP World after his name appeared in the files. The leadership change came amid growing scrutiny over past interactions linked to Epstein, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The documents include emails and communications indicating Epstein sought connections with influential figures across politics, business, and finance in the region. Being named in the files does not in itself indicate criminal activity.

The files also reference discussions touching on major geopolitical and economic issues, including the Saudi Aramco IPO and regional diplomatic tensions during the Qatar blockade period.

Investors reacted quickly to the developments, with some international financial partners pausing new investments with DP World until the situation became clearer.

It could independently verify only parts of the documents and could not determine how successful Epstein was in influencing contacts or whether his advice was followed.

