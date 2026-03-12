Russian strikes hit Kharkiv substation, causing power outages

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces attacked a transformer substation in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv overnight, leaving part of the city without power, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The city press service reported this on Telegram, citing information from the mayor.

“The Russian aggressor attacked the transformer substation in the Kyiv district tonight. As Mayor Ihor Terekhov said, as a result, part of the city was left without power. He said that power supply has already been restored for a number of consumers, but work continues”, said City Council Press Service.

After the strike, a second shelling was recorded in the city.

