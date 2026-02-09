Yandex metrika counter

Epstein’s final call exposes $100M legacy and ties

Photo credit: valor.globo.com

Jeffrey Epstein’s final days in federal custody have revealed a little-known figure who remained close to him as his legal troubles deepened: Karyna Shuliak, a Belarusian dentist described in newly released Epstein files as his longtime girlfriend and a central figure in his private life.

According to the records, Epstein’s last phone call before his death in August 2019 was to Shuliak, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

While many former friends and associates distanced themselves after his arrest on sex-trafficking charges, she continued to communicate with him as he awaited trial, underscoring the depth and durability of their relationship.

Karyna Shuliak, now 36, first met Epstein in 2010 in Minsk, Belarus, the report said. She was 20 at the time and was introduced to the disgraced American financier by a Russian woman known to both.

The files indicate that Epstein quickly became invested in her, drawing her into his inner circle and later helping facilitate her move to the US.

Over time, she emerged as one of the most significant people in his personal life and, ultimately, the primary beneficiary of his estate, which has been estimated at up to USD 100 million.

Documents describe the relationship as intimate but unequal, marked by dependence, emotional volatility, and control.

Epstein referred to Shuliak as his girlfriend and at times as his fiance.

Among the items he left to her was a 33-carat diamond ring, described in estate records as being “flanked by baguette-cut diamonds mounted in platinum,” which Epstein himself characterised as an engagement band.

The correspondence revealed in the files paints a complicated picture of Shuliak’s feelings toward Epstein, particularly in light of his criminal history.

In 2012, years after Epstein’s 2008 Florida conviction for procuring a child for prostitution, Shuliak wrote to him, “You are the purest man out of all men.”

The message highlights what investigators and observers see as a striking mix of devotion, denial, and emotional attachment.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

