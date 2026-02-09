Epstein’s final call exposes $100M legacy and ties
Photo credit: valor.globo.com
Jeffrey Epstein’s final days in federal custody have revealed a little-known figure who remained close to him as his legal troubles deepened: Karyna Shuliak, a Belarusian dentist described in newly released Epstein files as his longtime girlfriend and a central figure in his private life.
According to the records, Epstein’s last phone call before his death in August 2019 was to Shuliak, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
While many former friends and associates distanced themselves after his arrest on sex-trafficking charges, she continued to communicate with him as he awaited trial, underscoring the depth and durability of their relationship.
By Ulviyya Salmanli