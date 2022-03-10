Yandex metrika counter

Erdogan, Biden mull Ukraine

  • World
  • Share
Erdogan, Biden mull Ukraine

President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden, News.az reports citing the Turkish Presidential Administration.

Presidents discussed regional developments, including Russia's attack on Ukraine, and Turkish-US relations.

Mr. Erdogan stressed that the organization of the Turkey-Russia-Ukraine Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Antalya was a diplomatic victory in itself.



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      