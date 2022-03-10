Erdogan, Biden mull Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden, News.az reports citing the Turkish Presidential Administration.

Presidents discussed regional developments, including Russia's attack on Ukraine, and Turkish-US relations.

Mr. Erdogan stressed that the organization of the Turkey-Russia-Ukraine Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Antalya was a diplomatic victory in itself.





