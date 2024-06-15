Erdogan: Biden must prove sincerity in resolving Gaza situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on US President Joe Biden to demonstrate that his recently announced phased plan for Middle East peace is not merely a pre-election investment, but reflects a genuine desire to resolve the issue.



According to Report, speaking to Anadolu Agency, Erdogan stated, "Naturally, there are expectations that President Biden will prove that this plan is not just a pre-election investment, but a real and sincere step taken to end the massacre in Palestine. A UN Security Council resolution is one step, but it is not enough. We know how many council decisions on paper are ignored by Israel. Biden is now being tested for sincerity."

