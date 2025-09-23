Erdoğan calls for full UN membership for Palestine in recognition push

In a social media post on Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, currently in the United States for the U.N. General Assembly, called for full membership for Palestine, expressing hope for more tangible actions after several countries declared recognition of the State of Palestine, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.
"I hope countries daring to recognize the State of Palestine will back this historic stand with decisive, tangible and deterrent steps. A cease-fire should be declared, humanitarian aid into Gaza should flow without obstacles, and Israel should withdraw its forces from Gaza. Gaza is an inseparable part of Palestine and belongs to Palestinians. Palestinians will determine how they will govern their own lands. It is time for Palestine to be a full member of the United Nations. It is essential to improve the institutional capacity of Palestine, provide stronger financial and technical support, and continue the activities of humanitarian aid organizations like the UNRWA," Erdoğan said.