Erdogan, Italian president discuss regional and global issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian President Sergio Mattarella held talks on bilateral relations, along with regional and global matters.

“During the meeting, President Erdogan stated that Türkiye and Italy are determined to develop their bilateral relations and enhance cooperation between the two countries, and that with this understanding, they will reach the target of a $40 billion trade volume,” said Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on X, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Ankara is making efforts to end all conflicts in the region, especially the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and Israel’s attacks on Palestinian territories, said Erdogan.

Erdogan also said Türkiye will continue to do its utmost to first achieve a lasting ceasefire and then establish lasting peace in these areas, it added.

News.Az