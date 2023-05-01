News.az
Sergio Mattarella
Tag:
Sergio Mattarella
Italy’s President Mattarella wraps up Azerbaijan visit
01 Oct 2025-13:13
Italy’s president honors Azerbaijani martyrs in Baku
01 Oct 2025-12:11
President Mattarella affirms Italy's strong ties with Azerbaijan
30 Sep 2025-20:55
Italy's president arrives in Azerbaijan
30 Sep 2025-15:36
Erdogan, Italian president discuss regional and global issues
29 Apr 2025-22:29
Azerbaijani, Italian presidents had working lunch in Rome
05 Sep 2024-16:10
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Italy energy co-op plays key role in ensuring Europe’s energy security
02 Jun 2024-13:48
President Ilham Aliyev: Current level of Azerbaijan-Italy relationship based on mutual trust and good traditions is satisfying
02 Jun 2023-00:27
Azerbaijani president congratulates Italian counterpart
01 Jun 2023-23:31
Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Italian counterpart over deadly floods
24 May 2023-05:10
