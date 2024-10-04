Yandex metrika counter

Erdogan ratifies Türkiye-Ukraine free trade agreement

  • World
  • Share
Erdogan ratifies Türkiye-Ukraine free trade agreement

The free trade agreement (FTA) signed between Türkiye and Ukraine earlier was approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

The FTA was signed in 2022 to increase financial cooperation and raising living standards in both two countries.

The deal aims to remove obstacles in bilateral goods trade and ease services trade.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      