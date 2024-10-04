Erdogan ratifies Türkiye-Ukraine free trade agreement
The free trade agreement (FTA) signed between Türkiye and Ukraine earlier was approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.The FTA was signed in 2022 to increase financial cooperation and raising living standards in both two countries.
The deal aims to remove obstacles in bilateral goods trade and ease services trade.