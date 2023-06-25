Erdogan, Stoltenberg discuss developments in Russia, Sweden’s membership in NATO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the recent developments in Russia and issues of Sweden’s membership in NATO, the Turkish president’s office said on Sunday, News.az reports.

"During the talks, the sides discussed the recent developments in Russia. It was stated that the decrease of tension in Russia prevented irreversible humanitarian catastrophes in the Ukrainian arena," it said.

Apart from that, the sides discussed the issue of Sweden’s membership in the alliance. "It was stated that Turkey continues to be positive about Sweden’s membership but legislative changes have no sense as long as supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (outlawed in Turkey) freely organize actions in that country," it added.

News.Az