Erdoğan stresses importance of Gaza ceasefire to Kuwaiti emir

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized the importance of maintaining the Gaza ceasefire during talks with the Emir of Kuwait on October 21, as part of the first leg of his three-day Gulf tour aimed at strengthening regional ties.

"President Erdoğan emphasized the critical importance of maintaining the hard-won ceasefire in Gaza, that a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace and it is crucial for the Islamic world to maintain a united stance on this issue," said a readout issued after his talks with Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

He also reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to Syria’s political unity and expressed a desire to collaborate with Arab states on the country’s future.

During his visit, Erdoğan was joined by key members of the cabinet during his visit, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır and Trade Minister Ömer Bolat.

Also accompanying Erdoğan were his chief foreign policy advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Türkiye's intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın, Defense Industries Agency (SSB) head Haluk Görgün and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

At Bayan Palace, Erdoğan and the Kuwaiti emir held bilateral and delegation-level talks, followed by the signing of four agreements covering maritime affairs, energy and finance.

