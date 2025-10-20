Erdogan to visit Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will embark on official visits to Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman on October 21, 22, and 23, respectively, at the invitation of his counterparts, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced on Monday.

According to Duran, Erdogan's visits will focus on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation across various sectors, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Discussions will also cover regional and international developments, while several agreements are expected to be signed to enhance the legal framework governing ties between Türkiye and the three Gulf nations.

