Erdogan to meet Zelenskyy in Ankara on Tuesday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday in the capital Ankara, according to a Turkish official.

"Our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will be paying an official visit to our country at the invitation of our president, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Presidential Complex," Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on X, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the Türkiye-Ukraine strategic partnership, with a focus on "reviewing relations in all aspects" and "addressing steps to be taken to further strengthen the cooperation between the two countries."

The visit will also provide an opportunity for an "exchange of views on recent developments in Ukraine" and other pressing "regional and global issues."

