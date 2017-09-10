Erdogan, Trump agree to meet during UN assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, according to Turkish Presidency, Anadolu Agency reports.

Two leaders, said a statement by the Presidential Press Office, agreed to hold a private meeting during the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York later this month.

During the phone talk, Erdogan and Trump also stressed Turkey-US strategic partnership as well as the importance of continuing joint efforts to further strengthen the bilateral relations and promote stability in the region.

News.Az

