Erdoğan urges Maduro to continue dialogue with the US

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (R) shakes hand with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro (L) during a joint press conference after their meeting in Ankara on June 8, 2022. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro during a phone call on Saturday to maintain “open dialogue” with the United States amid growing concerns over potential U.S. military action in the Caribbean, News.Az reports, citing the Turkish Minute.

The United States has increased pressure on Caracas with a major naval build-up in the region and more than 20 strikes on boats it says were involved in drug trafficking. Washington has not publicly shown evidence linking those vessels to narcotics networks.

“It is important to keep channels of dialogue open between the US and Venezuela,” Erdoğan told Maduro, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency posted on X. He said Turkey hoped “the tension will ease as soon as possible” and added that Ankara believes regional problems “can be solved through dialogue.”

Venezuela’s foreign ministry said Erdoğan expressed “deep concern over the threats facing Venezuela, particularly the military deployment and various actions aimed at disrupting peace and security in the Caribbean.”

Maduro, the ministry said, outlined what he described as the “illegal, disproportionate, unnecessary and even extravagant nature” of those threats.

The leaders also discussed the halt of international flights following President Donald Trump’s declaration last month that Venezuelan airspace should be considered “closed.”

Maduro said Wednesday that he and Trump had held a “cordial” phone call 10 days earlier, during the US military build-up. Trump confirmed the conversation but gave no details.

The US president has long accused Maduro of running a drug cartel, an allegation Venezuela rejects. Last month, the United States deployed the world’s largest aircraft carrier and supporting warships to the Caribbean as part of its pressure campaign.

Turkey maintains close ties with Venezuela. Erdoğan last visited Caracas in December 2018 to show support for Maduro after Washington and several European governments refused to recognize his re-election, citing fraud claims.

Some US officials and media reports have suggested that Turkey could be a possible destination if Maduro were forced from power. Senator Lindsey Graham wrote on X last week, “I hear Turkey and Iran are lovely this time of year,” in a pointed remark suggesting Maduro should flee.

News.Az