Erdogan visits Türkiye's quake-battered Hatay

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, accompanied by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, paid a second visit to southern province of Hatay in weeks, examining relief work on the ground in the province, which was among those struck by deadliest earthquakes in Türkiye's recent history on Feb. 6, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

Erdoğan, who was scheduled to visit Kahramanmaraş, the province at the epicenter of the earthquake, first met members of search and rescue crews, from miners who arrived from northern Türkiye to crews of gendarmerie forces who helped rescuing a large number of people to international teams who arrived from all corners of the globe, a long time after the disaster.

