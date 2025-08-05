Erik Menendez returns to prison following hospitalization

Erik Menendez (left) is back in prison after reportedly being hospitalized in July for surgery for kidney stones, according to his stepdaughter

Erik Menendez, one of the two brothers convicted in the 1989 murders of their parents in Beverly Hills, has returned to California state prison after a recent hospital stay for kidney issues, according to family reports.

The 54-year-old inmate was briefly removed from the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in the San Diego area in July for treatment related to a serious medical condition, his attorney confirmed. According to TMZ, Erik underwent multiple surgeries to remove kidney stones, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

His stepdaughter, Talia Menendez, shared an update via Instagram Stories, saying:

“My dad is out of the hospital and back at the prison, preparing for our upcoming parole hearing.”

Erik and his brother Lyle Menendez, now 57, are both serving 50-years-to-life sentences for the murder of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez. In May, a judge reduced their sentences, making the brothers eligible for parole.

Their back-to-back parole hearings are scheduled for August 21 and 22.

The case captured international attention in the 1990s due to the brothers’ claims that they acted in response to years of sexual abuse by their father, a prominent music executive. While their first trials ended in hung juries, a second trial resulted in their conviction after the judge excluded key testimony related to the alleged abuse.

Last month, a Los Angeles judge ordered prosecutors to explain why the original convictions should not be re-examined, citing new evidence that could support the brothers’ longstanding abuse claims.

In a separate development earlier this year, California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered a formal risk assessment to evaluate whether Erik and Lyle could safely re-enter society. Though the governor has the power to grant clemency, he has stated no decision will be made until after the parole hearings.

The Menendez case continues to generate widespread interest through films, books, podcasts, and documentaries, remaining one of the most controversial and debated family murder cases in U.S. legal history.

News.Az