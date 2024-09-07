Escalation of conflict: Israel vs. Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran from September 2 to 7
Hamas continues to use Israeli hostages in an information war, trying to pressure Israel into agreeing to a hostage exchange in return for a ceasefire. This tactic is likely aimed at securing more favorable terms for Hamas.
A humanitarian pause in central Gaza continued for the third day on September 3 to allow for the vaccination of children against polio. Israeli forces discovered and destroyed a Hamas tunnel, one kilometer long, in the Beit Lahiya area. On the same day, the Israeli Air Force struck a Hamas command center located in a former school in Gaza.
Since September 1, more than 161,000 children in central Gaza have been vaccinated against polio. The vaccination campaign is set to continue from September 4 to 9 in other areas of Gaza.
Following the killing of one of Hezbollah's commanders, the group's militants launched rocket attacks on Israel, escalating tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border. Israel responded with airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, stating that these actions were acts of self-defense.
A report published by a media outlet affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) indicated that Israel is unlikely to launch a large-scale offensive into Lebanon due to the threat of a possible Iranian attack.
Reports suggest that some of the missiles used by Iran in a large-scale attack on Israel in April 2024 were less accurate than previously thought. This lack of accuracy could increase the risk of an all-out war if Iran were to launch another attack.
Arab states, U.S. allies, are calling on Iran to show restraint in its conflict with Israel and to limit its response to the killing of a Hamas leader in Tehran. These diplomatic efforts aim to prevent a wider regional conflict.
On September 7 , Israeli forces killed six Palestinian militants in the town of Tubas and a nearby refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.
Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed attacks on three vessels, including an oil tanker, in the Red and Mediterranean Seas.
The situation remains highly unstable, with ongoing military operations, diplomatic efforts, and a worsening humanitarian situation, creating complex dynamics in the region.
