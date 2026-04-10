Israeli strikes leave damage in Nabatieh and Beirut – PHOTOS

Photo: First responders rush to the site of an Israeli air strike that targeted the Lebanese State Security Centre, in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh, April 10 [Abbas Fakih/AFP]

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The city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon and the capital, Beirut, have sustained visible damage following a new wave of Israeli airstrikes, with images showing destroyed buildings, debris-strewn streets, and ongoing emergency response efforts.

Photographs circulating from both locations show residential areas partially reduced to rubble, shattered facades, and vehicles buried under collapsed structures. In several districts, rescue teams and civilians were seen searching through debris for survivors, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

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Local sources report that strikes in Nabatieh targeted areas in the city’s outskirts, while in Beirut, damage was concentrated in densely populated neighborhoods. Emergency services have been deployed across affected zones, with ambulances and civil defense units working amid ongoing security concerns.

The escalation comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with fears growing over a broader spillover of violence. Authorities have yet to release a full assessment of casualties and infrastructure losses.

Further updates are expected as rescue operations continue and officials evaluate the extent of the damage.

[Abbas Fakih/AFP]

Residents look for belongings among the rubble of an apartment building destroyed during Israeli strikes in Ain al-Mraiseh, Beirut, Lebanon, April 10 [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

A man stands on the rubble inside his house damaged during Israeli strikes in Ain al-Mraiseh, Beirut, Lebanon, April 10 [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

News.Az