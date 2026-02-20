Estonia to skip Paralympics opening ceremony

+ ↺ − 16 px

Officials from the Estonian Paralympic Committee will boycott the official ceremonies of the Milano Cortina Winter Paralympic Games because athletes from the aggressor countries Russia and Belarus are taking part.

Official representatives of the EPC will not attend the opening ceremony, closing ceremony, or official IPC receptions at the Winter Paralympic Games held in Milano Cortina from March 6 to 15.

The decision was made in solidarity with Ukraine and in response to the IPC and FIS's decision to allocate ten participation slots to para-athletes from Russia and Belarus in three sports: snowboarding, alpine skiing, and cross-country skiing. Of the ten slots, six were given to representatives of Russia and four to Belarus.

The EPC supports Ukraine's official decision not to participate in the official ceremonies of the Games and considers a unified and principled approach among European countries to be important. Estonia's position is based on the understanding that sport must not become a tool for normalizing aggression.

The Ministry of Culture supports the Estonian Paralympic Committee's stance and condemns allowing athletes from aggressor states to compete in the Paralympic Games with their national symbols. Norman Poder, an advisor from the ministry's sports department traveling to the Milano Cortina Winter Paralympic Games, will also not participate in the opening ceremony but will support the Estonian athletes at the competition venue. Estonia will be represented at the Milano Cortina Winter Paralympic Games by the wheelchair curling mixed doubles pair of Ain Villau and Katlin Riidebach. In wheelchair curling, para biathlon, and para ice hockey, athletes from the aggressor states are not allowed to compete. The head of the Estonian delegation, Alfred Varnik, said that the athletes' preparation and participation in the competitions will continue as planned. "Our athletes have done extraordinary work to establish themselves at a world-class level. The Estonian Paralympic Committee fully supports the athletes' right to compete and show their best form. At the same time, as an organization, we believe that international sport must stand for values that protect human rights and the principles of international law. Estonia's solidarity with Ukraine is sincere and enduring," Varnik affirmed. The EPC is working closely with the Paralympic committees of other Baltic countries and international partners to protect the safety, rights, and equal treatment of athletes. The Estonian Paralympic Committee also stands to ensure that international sport and para-sport do not become tools for justifying or normalizing military aggression.

News.Az