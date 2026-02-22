Russia’s response to Estonia’s proposal to host NATO nuclear weapons – IN DETAIL

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, in a conversation with journalist Pavel Zarubin, discussed Russia's response to Estonia's threat to deploy NATO nuclear weapons.

Peskov reiterated that Russia is not threatening European countries, particularly Estonia, but will do everything possible to ensure its own security if necessary, News.Az reports, citing RT.

"If there are nuclear weapons on Estonian territory aimed at us, then our nuclear weapons will be aimed at Estonian territory. Estonia must clearly understand this," Peskov's response was quoted in a video published on Zarubin's Telegram channel.

Earlier, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that the country is ready to accept the alliance's nuclear weapons if NATO deems it necessary.

