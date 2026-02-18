Ukraine officials to boycott Paralympics over Russia entry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine will send athletes to compete at the upcoming Milano Cortina Paralympic Games but will boycott the event at the official level, citing the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Ukraine’s Youth and Sports Minister Matvii Bidnyi said no Ukrainian government or sports officials will attend the opening ceremony or any Paralympic events scheduled for March 6–15. The decision follows confirmation that a limited number of Russian and Belarusian athletes have been cleared to compete under their national flags, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The International Paralympic Committee approved the participation of a combined 10 para athletes from Russia and Belarus earlier this week, a move that has drawn criticism from Kyiv amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Despite the political protest, Ukrainian athletes are still expected to compete in the Games, underlining the country’s commitment to supporting its athletes while signaling strong opposition to Russia’s presence at international sporting events.

News.Az