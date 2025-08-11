Ethereum price forecast: ETH surges above $4K as institutional buying intensifies, top ETH holders are eyeing RTX

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ethereum price prediction bulls are back in full force. ETH broke the $4,000 resistance and reached $4,200, a four-year high. Is the chief altcoin headed to $5,000 amid growing institutional accumulation?

With another altseason in focus, top ETH holders are now starting to diversify into a high-upside token: Remittix (RTX). This PayFi sensation has dominated discussions as its presale nears conclusion.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Bulls Target $5,000 and Beyond

Ethereum’s breakout above $4,000 didn’t happen quietly. The move comes after a 7% rally in 24 hours, fueled by $207 million in short liquidations, whale accumulation, and surging ETF inflows.

Resistance now sits near $4,300–$4,391. If bulls break this level, $4,532 and $4,712 come into view, with a realistic shot at retesting the $4,868 all-time high in the coming months.

Fundamentals are even more impressive:

Institutional demand is surging, with publicly listed firms buying nearly 2 million ETH since June.

Spot ETH ETFs have seen 12 straight weeks of inflows, adding over $5B in July alone.

Regulatory clarity around liquid staking has opened the door for staking-inclusive ETFs from BlackRock and Fidelity.

Rekt Capital believes that ETH is only halfway through its macro uptrend, indicating that the rally still has significant potential.

However, while the Ethereum price prediction chart is compelling, some of its biggest holders are diversifying into a smaller-cap project with even bigger percentage potential: Remittix. Here is why.

Why Top ETH Whales Are Rotating Into Remittix

Ethereum may lead this rally, but seasoned investors know the best percentage gains often come from smaller-cap projects. That’s why many top ETH holders are now moving into Remittix.

Remittix has grabbed investors' interest since its presale kicked off. The project has raised over $18.5 million, selling 586 million tokens. Each RTX costs $0.0895, with the current stage about 94% completed. The community is buzzing as the RTX team announced its upcoming CEX listings plan.

However, the momentum is more than just presale-price hype. Remittix is a PayFi powerhouse: a platform that lets users send 40+ cryptocurrencies directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries within 24 hours. Recipients don’t even need to know the payment originated in crypto, and there are no hidden fees.

The Remittix Pay API is already attracting businesses and freelancers, enabling them to accept crypto and settle in fiat instantly. This real-world utility gives RTX a different momentum that doesn’t rely on meme hype or market speculation.

Why RTX Might Be the Best Buy Ahead of the Upcoming Altseason

Ethereum price predictions may point to a 20–50% upside in the short term, but RTX could potentially 100x from current levels as it moves from presale to major exchange listings.

New market entrant and microcap advantage.

Anticipated rally post-CEX debut.

Fully audited with the team and liquidity locked for 3 years.

Wallet beta launch in Q3 2025.

Active community with the ongoing $250,000 Giveaway, drawing thousands of new users

Analysts believe RTX could deliver far higher percentage returns than ETH in the current cycle, especially with major CEX listings expected soon.

For those looking beyond blue-chip returns, Remittix offers the kind of asymmetric upside that ETH whales themselves are chasing.

News.Az