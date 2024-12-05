Ethereum price outlook for 2025: What industry experts predict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Until recently, the cryptocurrency community frequently criticized Ethereum (ETH) for its underperformance compared to Bitcoin (BTC). Over the past year, ETH has dropped from 0.055 BTC/ETH to just 0.038 BTC/ETH, even hitting a 3-year low of 0.033 BTC/ETH just days ago.

ETH to BTC Converter Page

Deltec Bank: $10,000

Standard Chartered Bank: $14,000+

GCR: $10,000

Finder Analysts: $6,105

Source: Finder

Goldman Sachs: Bigger than BTC

While BTC has smashed back-to-back highs throughout 2024, ETH still has not surpassed its $4,891.70 all-time high, which it achieved in November 2021.Despite this, many believe that ETH will still perform well in the years ahead, and potentially claw back market share from the OG cryptocurrency.The article published by CoinMarketCap portal highlights the predictions of industry leaders, institutions, and funds on ETH’s price in 202e5 and beyond.Deltec Bank, a Bahamian financial institution, has provided several projections for Ethereum's (ETH) future value.The most recent of which is an optimistic projection of $10,000 by the end of 2025 and $22,500 by 2030. The firm also provides conservative targets for 2025 and 2030. These sit at $9,000 and $20,750 respectively.These projections were based on factors such as Ethereum's transition to proof-of-stake, the implementation of the London hard fork, and anticipated inflation in fiat currencies.According to Standard Chartered analyst, Geoff Kendrick and co., ether could be poised to reach $14,000 by the end of 2025.This forecast is influenced by factors such as the approval of spot ether ETFs and Ethereum's recent network upgrades, which are expected to enhance scalability and reduce transaction costs.According to a guide sent to investors, Standard Chartered predicted that Ethereum’s market cap would eventually catch up to Bitcoin and that ETH could eventually hit up to $35,000 if Bitcoin reaches $175,000.However, this is based on the premise that the platform can dramatically scale its throughput — something that is now not expected to happen until the implementation of “the surge” series of upgrades.In April 2023, the trader known as Gigantic-Cassocked-Rebirth (GCR) predicted that Ethereum (ETH) would reach $10,000.GCR is renowned for their accurate market predictions and high-profile wagers, including a $10 million bet against Terra founder Do Kwon — predicting that LUNA would collapse. Not long after, it experienced one of the biggest meltdowns in crypto history, netting GCR significant profits on their short positions.GCR's forecast is based on Ethereum's foundational role in DeFi and the increasing adoption of blockchain technology by corporations. They also cite Ethereum's transition to Ethereum 2.0 and macroeconomic factors like inflation and monetary policies as contributing to this anticipated price surge.According to a February 2024 prediction roundup by the online comparison website Finder, a panel of 50 industry analysts came to an average price prediction of $6,105 by 2025 and $12,059 by 2030.Panelists include the likes of Josh Fraser (cofounder of Origin Protocol), John Hawkins (senior lecturer at the University of Canberra) and Johnny Gabriele (head of DeFi at CryptoOracle Collective).Given that these figures are the average of 50 analyst predictions, there are a range of reasons behind the price prediction, but some of the most common points include:The approval of spot ether ETFs in the US is expected to attract significant institutional capital.Ethereum's transition to proof-of-stake and the development of Layer 2 solutions enhance scalability and reduce transaction costs, making the network more attractive to users and developers.Others, however, believe that growing competition will gradually erode Ethereum’s market share, limiting its upside potential.Back in May 2021, a leaked report from the global investment banking titan, Goldman Sachs, predicted that ether would eventually overtake Bitcoin as a store of value.The rationale behind prediction boils down to Ethereum's DeFi capabilities — which helped it gain 80% of Bitcoin’s user base within just a year.According to leaked sections of the report posted on x.com, the banking giant posits that "a major argument in favor of Bitcoin as a SoV is its limited supply. But demand, not scarcity, drives the success of stores of value.”Ether would need to surpass $96,500 to exceed Bitcoin’s current unit value. To put this into perspective, this would send its market capitalization soaring to over $11.2 trillion (not accounting for any circulating supply growth between now and then.)

News.Az